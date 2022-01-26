Courteney Cox gushes over her ‘talented and sexy’ Irish beau Johnny McDaid

When asked does she see herself ever getting married again, Courteney replied: “I don’t know. I’m definitely not opposed to it. I just don’t think about it.”

Since getting engaged, Johnny and Courteney have been plagued by rumours surrounding their actual wedding date.

Back in 2018, it was rumoured that the couple were set to wed in Johnny’s native Derry – but no ceremony took place.

The following year, the Friends star appeared on The Ellen Show and explained that she and Johnny decided not to get married – and that their relationship was better than ever because of it.