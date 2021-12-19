Christmas rom-com ‘The Holiday’ is inspiring TikTok users to swap homes

The Holiday is one of our favourite movies to watch over the festive season.

The 2006 rom-com follows two strangers, Los Angeles-based movie trailers maker Amanda (played by Cameron Diaz) and UK-based journalist Iris (Kate Winslet), who meet on a home swapping website and trade homes for the holidays to avoid seeing the men who broke their hearts.

While in England, Amanda falls in love with Iris’ brother Graham (played by Jude Law), and Iris strikes up a romance with Amanda’s ex’s friend Miles (Jack Black).

The popular film has now inspired a new TikTok trend, that has seen strangers connect online and agree to swap homes.

Grace Gagnon, who lives in Boston, is preparing to swap homes with a TikToker in the UK for New Year’s Eve.

In her viral video, she gave a tour of her home, and asked: “Anyone in England want to switch places for the holiday? I have a studio apt on Boston’s waterfront.”

The video has been viewed over 3.3million times, and Grace has been inundated with messages from people on the app looking to swap homes.

Another TikTok user named Jaz (@justjazzzyidk) from New York is swapping homes with Christiana Michaels from Surrey, England.

Jaz and Grace will both be vlogging their experiences, so keep an eye on their accounts below: