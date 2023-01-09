Another contestant has been confirmed for the 2023 winter series of Love Island

Anna-May Robey has joined the line-up for the 2023 winter series of Love Island

The 20-year-old is a payroll administrator from Swansea.

She said: “I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh.”

”I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she’s like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’”

”I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

When asked how her family would describe her, Anna-May replied: “Energetic. I’m always running around singing and screaming.”

”My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’ I work from home all day so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox.”

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.