With Christmas over, we now face the excruciating lull between St. Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Eve – when you can’t even be sure what day of the week it is.

This period, while realistically quite short, can feel like an eternity of fatigue, lack of productivity and lack of motivation.

Here are 5 tips to help you beat the post-Christmas blues:

Get some fresh air

Lack of fresh air contributes massively to post-Christmas blues.

The heat and stuffiness in your home, especially if you haven’t left it in days, can lead to fatigue and lack of motivation.

Make the conscious decision to get off the couch and go for a walk – whether by yourself to clear your head, or with someone else for a bit of company.

De-clutter

Take the time within this week to de-clutter.

Everyone is guilty of hoarding, even if only a little, so the chances are that there are more than a few things you could do with getting ready of.

De-cluttering your space will help fix your lack of motivation, and will also increase your productivity.

Make the most of your time off work

Make the most of your time off work during the festive season.

Do things you wouldn’t normally have the chance to do on a given week – binge watch a series you’ve always wanted to, try your hand at baking, or spend some much-needed time with your family.

You’ll regret not spending your time well once you return to the office.

Eat mood-boosting foods

Ease your post-Christmas blues from the inside out.

Eating a healthy and balanced diet will help maximise your energy levels if you’re feeling the effects of the lull.

Brazil nuts, oily fish, bananas, lentils, spinach, oats and even dark chocolate are great mood-boosting foods.

Make self-care a priority

Make self-care a priority if you’re feeling a bit down in the dumps.

Do a full spa routine pre and post-shower – exfoliate, lather in some moisturiser, use a hair mask, face mask… whatever you can get your hands on.

