Lamar Odom throws shade at Tristan Thompson following Khloe Kardashian split

Lamar Odom has thrown shade at Tristan Thompson after their recent Instagram spat.

The former basketball star, who was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 until 2016, retweeted a dig at Tristan on Tuesday.

The tweet read: “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.”

Last week, Khloe posted a photo of herself in an outdoor shower, and Lamar commented, “Hottie,” alongside a string of fire and heart-eye emojis.

Tristan, who recently split from Khloe, clearly took issue with Lamar’s comment as he replied: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

The NBA player was likely referring to Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009, before she filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar’s overdose in 2015, which left him in a coma for three days.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

An insider has since told E! News: “Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish. She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”

Page Six reported Khloe and Tristan’s split last month, just hours after the MailOnline reported that Tristan was seen getting close to three women at a house party.

The former couple share a 3-year-old daughter named True.