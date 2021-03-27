The actress has had the same hairstyle since she was a child

Zooey Deschanel looks unrecognisable after ditching her signature fringe

Zooey Deschanel has shocked fans by ditching her signature fringe.

The actress has been rocking her trademark fringe since she was a child, but decided to try out a new look this week.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a photo of her hair parted in the middle, sans fringe.

Zooey wrote over the photo: “Proof I have a forehead.”

In the caption, the New Girl star added: “For all the doubters…”

Zooey’s followers were mind blown over her new look, admitting they didn’t even recognise her.

One follower commented: “I did not recognize that this was Zooey Deschanel until I looked at the username….”

Another user wrote: “If you ever want to rob a bank or something just wear your hair like that. Nobody will know it was you.”