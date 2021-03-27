Zooey Deschanel looks unrecognisable after ditching her signature fringe

Zooey Deschanel has shocked fans by ditching her signature fringe.
The actress has been rocking her trademark fringe since she was a child, but decided to try out a new look this week.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a photo of her hair parted in the middle, sans fringe.
Zooey wrote over the photo: “Proof I have a forehead.”
In the caption, the New Girl star added: “For all the doubters…”
Zooey’s followers were mind blown over her new look, admitting they didn’t even recognise her.
One follower commented: “I did not recognize that this was Zooey Deschanel until I looked at the username….”
Another user wrote: “If you ever want to rob a bank or something just wear your hair like that. Nobody will know it was you.”