Zac Efron lands his own Netflix series

The series is set to drop next month

Zac Efron has landed his own Netflix series, called Down To Earth with Zac Efron.

The show will follow the actor as he travels “around the world” and “searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

The travel documentary will debut on July 10th, and is described as “feel-good, heartfelt, and inspiring.”

Wellness expert Darin Olien will join the High School Musical star in the series.

The 32-year-old previously spoke about being “in awe” of nature and the importance of looking after the planet.

“Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with,” Zac said.

