The actor met the model when she was working as a waitress over the summer

Zac Efron is back on the market after ‘splitting from Australian model’

Zac Efron has reportedly split from Australian model Vanessa Valladares.

The actor has been living in Australia since early this year, and met Vanessa while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

A source told The Sun: “Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other.”

“Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there.”

“So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They’d started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn’t on their side.”

Zac, 33, recently moved from Byron Bay to Adelaide to film his new Stan Original movie Gold, and the distance reportedly put a strain on their relationship.

The source added: “Zac’s work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll.”

“Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit.”