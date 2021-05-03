The couple first went public with their romance in September

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were dating for “a lot longer than people realise”, according to Zac’s pal.

The actor met the Australian model while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

The couple were first papped together in September last year, and recently called it quits on their relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted a comment on an Instagram post Vanessa shared back in 2017, which appears to confirm the couple were dating years before going public with their romance.

The comment was written on March 17, 2018, and read: “Take care god bless you and zac.xx”

Zac’s friend and radio host Kyle Sandilands spoke about the comment on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, and noted the former couple were together “a lot longer than people realise”.

“It’s been going on for a little while,” he told co-host Jackie O. “I don’t know exactly how long.”

Kyle also confirmed the couple’s split last month, saying at the time: “It’s only recent, but not like yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. No drama, but it’s done.”

