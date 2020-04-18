YouTuber opens up about her disappointing appearance on The Ellen Show – after branding TV host ‘cold’

The experience taught her to 'never meet your idols'

YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, otherwise known as NikkieTutorials, has opened up about her disappointing experience appearing on The Ellen Show.

The Dutch influencer was invited on the show back in January to discuss coming out as transgender, but she didn’t feel entirely welcome while on set.

Speaking to Dutch magazine &C, the 25-year-old said: “Maybe I’m being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'”

“But instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked. I expected a Disney show, but I got a Teletubbies after dark.”

Nikkie also felt like she was treated differently, compared to the show’s other guests.

“Every guest at Ellen had a private toilet, but I didn’t,” she recalled. “I couldn’t even use the closest toilet to me because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers… They were allowed, I wasn’t, I thought.”

Nikkie said the entire experience has taught her to never “meet your idols”.

This isn’t the first time Nikkie has opened up about her experience on The Ellen Show, as she previously branded Ellen DeGeneres “cold” during an appearance on Dutch show De Wereld Draait Door in February.

The 25-year-old said Ellen didn’t even say hello to her when she arrived, and told host Matthijs van Nieuwkerk: “It’s really nice that you came over and said hello to me… She didn’t.”

When asked if the host was “distant and cold,” Nikkie responded, “Just a little,” before adding, “It was a huge honor to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn’t as nice as I thought.”