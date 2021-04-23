YouTuber Jeff Wittek finally reveals what caused his near-fatal head injury

YouTuber Jeff Wittek has finally revealed what caused his near-fatal head injury last year.

The social media star shocked fans last June when he revealed that he had been in an “accident” which left him with serious injuries.

Over the past year, Jeff has avoided speaking about the incident in detail, leadings fans to speculate he had been in a car accident.

However, Jeff has since revealed what really happened in a tell-all documentary series.

In the second episode of the series, the YouTuber documents the Vlog Squad’s trip to Utah to film a series of extreme stunts for a video on David Dobrik’s channel.

For one of the stunts, David operated an excavator in the middle of a shallow lake, to pull Vlog Squad members across the water on wakeboards.

The group then decided to attach a rope to the arm of the excavator, and swing from it as David controlled the machine.

The documentary shows the moment Jeff climbed up the rope, and was swung around the excavator at a high speed.

Jeff says: “I didn’t know I was going to go that fast. So I grabbed the f****** rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people, but this is where I made a mistake.”

“I forgot that the biggest f****** idiot I know was driving it.”

The episode then ended with footage of Jeff crashing into the side of the excavator, before falling into the water.