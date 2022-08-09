You won’t BELIEVE how much Teresa Giudice spent on her wedding day hair.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her fiancé Luis Ruelas tied the knot at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick on Saturday.

The bride wore a stunning mermaid-style wedding gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, accessorising with long sheer gloves, a sky-high hairdo, a sparkling tiara and a long veil for the occasion.

It has since been revealed that the dramatic hairdo cost a whopping $10,000.

Teresa’s stylist Lucia Casazza revealed the hair piece was made up of seven bundles of keratin fusion extensions, one pack of clips, more than 1,500 bobby pins, and three pieces of mesh brought together and stitched to create the insert for the volume.

According to E! News, all of Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars attended her wedding day – including Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider.

Fellow Housewives Potomac’s Ashley Darby, New York’s Dorinda Medley, Atlanta’s Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and Dubai’s Chanel Ayan were also in attendance.

Teresa and Luis got engaged last October, after over a year of dating.

Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years, and the former couple share four daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.