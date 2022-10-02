Yolanda Hadid responds to viral TikTok that criticised her parenting

Yolanda Hadid has responded to backlash over her parenting.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares three children with her ex-husband Mohamed – Bella, Gigi and Anwar.

In a viral TikTok, the 58-year-old was accused her of “starving” her daughters when they started modeling.

The video contained clips from RHOBH, which showed Yolanda reminding her supermodel daughters to diet, not to “be bad” by eating certain foods and to work out.

In one clip, Gigi tells her mother she feels “weak” after “eating half an almond”, and Yolanda responded to her by saying: “Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well.”

Yolanda has since responded to the criticism by sharing a video of herself eating a bowl of almonds, captioning the clip: “#Worstmomever #almonds.”

In the same viral TikTok, Yolanda faced backlash for allowing her daughter Bella to get a nose job when she was just 14.

In an interview with Vogue magazine earlier this year, Bella admitted she regretted getting the surgery.

The 25-year-old said: “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”