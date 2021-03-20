Woman arrested at Pete Davidson’s home – after she claimed to be his WIFE

The comedian has been granted court-ordered protection from the woman

A woman who falsely claimed she was married to Pete Davidson has been arrested, after entering his home on Staten Island.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old was arrested on charges of stalking, harassment, criminal trespass, and trespass after she walked into his home through an open side door and took a seat at his kitchen table.

Pete has since been granted an order of protection against the woman, who has been told to stay away from the SNL star and three other people who live in the home.

Law enforcement sources have claimed she’s the same woman who released a false press release earlier this week, claiming to be Pete’s wife.

The release claimed she and Pete had gotten married, and we’re launching their production company.

In response to the release, Pete’s attorney said: “The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true.”

“Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”