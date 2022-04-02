Will Smith resigns from the Academy over his ‘inexcusable’ actions at the Oscars

Will Smith has officially resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, after he slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

In a statement, the actor said: “I have directly responded to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he continued.

“I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.”

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he added.

The Academy said it had accepted Will’s resignation and will “continue to move forward” with disciplinary proceedings against the 53-year-old.

The actor could face additional sanctions when the matter is discussed at the board’s next meeting on April 18.

Will’s resignation from the Academy means he loses his voting rights, but he can still be nominated for an Oscar.

On Sunday night, the actor stormed the stage at the Dolby Theatre in LA and slapped Chris Rock across the face, after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett – who suffers from alopecia.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, Chris said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

When Will returned to his seat, he shouted at Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

After the ceremony, the Academy launched a formal review of the incident.

According to show-runner Will Packer, the LAPD were prepared to arrest the actor for battery on the night, but Chris declined to press charges against him.