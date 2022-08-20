Will Smith ‘re-enters talks with Netflix about biopic’ – after Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith has reportedly re-entered talks with Netflix about a biopic, after he sensationally slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year.

The comedian was presenting the award for Best Documentary at the Oscars back in March when he made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who suffers from alopecia.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, Chris said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped Chris across the face and warned him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

The situation caused uproar at the time, and Will was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years after the incident.

In April, it was reported that streaming giants Netflix and Apple TV+, who had been locked in a bidding war for the rights to Will’s biopic, backed out.

It is thought that the bidding had reached £10 million before both platforms withdrew from the race following the controversial events at this year’s Academy Awards.

An insider has since claimed that Netflix are looking to re-open negotiations with the Hollywood actor.

“Will was left out in the cold by Netflix and Apple+ in the wake of the slap,” a source said.

“He has since apologised and stepped out of the spotlight for a lengthy period. With this in mind it is broadly agreed enough time has passed to let the dust settle.”

“It has been made clear discussions can be started again about a biopic which Netflix were interested in.”

The source continued: “Arguably, the slap, and the fallout, are pivotal moments in Will’s life and will become part of the storyline of his life.”

“Netflix wants to be part of those conversations and Will’s team have no doubt Apple will follow suit.”

Last month, Will issued a public apology regarding the controversial events of that night.

In an emotional video posted to YouTube, the actor said: “I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. my behaviour was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”