Whitney Port reveals hopes of having another baby – after suffering second miscarriage

Whitney Port reveals hopes of having another baby – after suffering second...

Whitney Port has revealed her hopes of having another baby, after suffering her second miscarriage last year.

The reality star and her husband Tim Rosenman are already parents to a son named Sonny, but the couple are desperate to have a second child.

In a new vlog posted on her YouTube channel, the 35-year-old said: “I just need one more healthy pregnancy and then I think we’ll be done.”

“And then maybe we’ll adopt if we want another one.”

The mother-of-one also shared that she’s feeling “less depressed” about her second miscarriage, as she pointed out it “it happens to most women in their lifetime.”

“It’s such a complicated thing for your body to do that it’s just bound to not work out every time,” she said.

The news comes just days after Whitney told fans about her second miscarriage on Instagram, as she posted a series of new vlogs on her YouTube channel.

The reality star wrote: “Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey.”

“Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport)

“Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy,” she continued.

“I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again. So here’s our story. I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this.”

“I know though that our community will share, band together and support – cause you always do. We ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day, today – Friday. Love you guys.”

Whitney and Tim first started dating in 2012, before tying the knot in 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Sonny, in 2017.