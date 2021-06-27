Whitney Port marks what would have been her due date after suffering miscarriage

"Sending everyone who is dealing with some kind of fertility issue a virtual hug."

Whitney Port has marked what would have been her due date after suffering a miscarriage.

Back in January, the Hills star opened up about her pregnancy loss in a heartbreaking video.

The 35-year-old, who is married to Tim Rosenman, took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a photo with her sister’s newborn son.

She wrote: “Crazy to think I would have had a newborn within this week too.”

“Jade and I got pregnant at the exact same time last fall (isn’t that wild?) and then I miscarried after 8 weeks.”

“Sad to really think about it, but I just wanted to say it just to get it out of my head and send everyone who is dealing with some kind of fertility issue a virtual hug.”

Whitney and Tim first started dating in 2012, before tying the knot in 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Sonny, in 2017.

In 2019, Whitney revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in an emotional post.

The reality star has since shared her hopes of having another baby.