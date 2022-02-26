We finally know which Love Is Blind couples from season two got married.

The season finale joined Netflix on Friday, and it saw five couples prepare for their big day after meeting in the pods.

But how many of them actually tied the knot? Read on to find out who made it down the aisle in the final episode… (spoilers ahead, obviously)

Nick and Danielle

Following a nail-biting cliffhanger, the episode picked up where we left off during Nick and Danielle’s wedding.

Fans were convinced Nick was going to leave Danielle at the alter after looking very uncertain about their relationship.

However, the pair ended up saying ‘I do’ after Nick told Danielle: “I have no question whatsoever that you’re the person I’m supposed to be with.”

Deepti and Shake

Deepti and Shake formed a strong emotional connection in the pods, which ultimately led to their engagement.

Despite this, Shake continued to doubt their relationship as he *repeatedly* admitted he didn’t feel an “instinctual, physical attraction” towards Deeps.

But in a surprise turn of events on their wedding day, Deepti was the one who left Shake at the alter in the ultimate girl power moment as she told him: “No, I cannot marry you.”

Before walking away, the bride said: “I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”

Shayne and Natalie

The episode didn’t get off to a great start for Shayne and Natalie as its revealed they got into a huge argument the night before, where he said “some really hurtful things” to her.

Despite their fight, Natalie insists she still loves him, and says she doesn’t want to “walk away” from their relationship after forming such a strong bond in the pods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

The pair inevitably walk down the aisle and Shayne says “I do”, but Natalie shocks the audience by saying “I don’t”.

After apologising profusely, Natalie runs off and Shayne chases after her.

Speaking outside the venue, the pair hint at a possible reconciliation as they talk about taking some space from each other to see where they stand.

But in their confessional interviews, both Shayne and Natalie seem pretty done with the relationship.

Mallory and Salvador

We were really rooting for Mallory and Salvador, but sadly they didn’t end up getting married.

The pair had a lot of highs and lows, including concerns over Mallory’s feelings for Jarrette, however the couple seemed ready to walk down the aisle in the finale.

When it came to their wedding day the pair exchanged some sweet vows, but Salvador then confessed he couldn’t marry Mallory as he needed “more time”.

They later sit down for a chat and agree to revisit their relationship after taking some time for themselves, but we have a feeling the door is closed on their romance…

Jarrette and Iyanna

Despite concerns over Jarrette’s lingering feelings for Mallory, we’re happy to report he ended up marrying Iyanna in the final episode.

During their emotional wedding ceremony, Iyanna tells Jarrette: “I feel so understood with you, I feel so loved by you, and that has never happened.”

Their wedding day was super cute, and ended with the pair promising to spend the rest of their lives together in a toast.

With just two couples getting married out of the five, viewers are in for a very dramatic Love Is Blind reunion next week.

The reunion special will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and will premiere on Friday, March 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)