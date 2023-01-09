WATCH: The trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of You is here

The trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of You is here.

Part 1 of the new season joins Netflix on February 9, and Part 2 joins the streaming giant on March 9.

The trailer, which was released on Monday afternoon, sees Joe (played by Penn Badgley) try to settle into life in London under a new persona: college professor Jonathan Moore.

But it’s not long before his past catches up to him, and the serial killer struggles to fight the urge to revert back to his old, obsessive ways…

And in a shock twist, it seems like Joe is no longer the hunter but the hunted, as an anonymous stalker begins following and texting him.

In the voice-over, he says: “I ran away from all this, but one of you is watching me. One of you is hiding in plain sight. So who are… you?”

“I just want my little European holiday back.”

Check out the trailer below: