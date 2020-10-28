WATCH: The official trailer for the Saved By The Bell reboot is here

WATCH: The official trailer for the Saved By The Bell reboot is...

The trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of Saved By The Bell has been released.

The popular American sitcom aired between 1989 to 1993, and followed a group of high school friends and their principal in Bayside High.

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the new series, which sees the characters as parents.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is also returning as heartthrob Zack Morris, while Tiffany Amber Thiessen returns as Kelly Kapowski.

30 years after attending Bayside High, Zack is now the Governor of California, and “gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools”.

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech, and Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, are not returning for the updated episodes.

The Saved By The Bell reboot will premiere on Peacock in the US on November 25, with no news of an Irish release date as of yet.