WATCH: The official teaser for the Sex and The City reboot is here

The official teaser trailer for HBO’s And Just Like That has landed.

The Sex and the City revival series will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

The series will debut on December 9 in the US on HBO Max, and will also be available to watch on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK and Ireland.

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot, but a lot of other original cast members have been confirmed for And Just Like That.

Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr Big, David Eigenberg will return as Miranda’s husband Steve, and Evan Handler will return as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt.

Mario Cantone (who played Anthony Marentino) and John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) will also appear in the revival series.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in the original show, also filmed some scenes for the reboot before he sadly passed away in September.

Four new characters have also been introduced to the show.

Nicole Ari Parker has landed a role as Lisa Todd Wexley in the reboot, a Park Avenue mother of three.

Sarita Choudhury will star as single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker Seema Patel in the series.

Karen Pittman, best known for her role in The Morning Show, will also play Dr. Nya Wallace on the show – a brilliant, yet challenging Columbia Law professor.

Meanwhile Sara Ramirez, best known for her role of Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, has been cast as non-binary comedian Che Diaz.

It also looks like SJP’s character Carrie could have a new love interest in the show.

In photos published by MailOnline, the actress was spotted kissing her co-star Jon Tenney on set, hinting that her romance with Mr Big (played by Chris Noth) is in trouble.