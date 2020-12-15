The period drama joins the streaming giant on Christmas Day

WATCH: The full trailer for highly anticipated Netflix series Bridgerton is here

Netflix have released the full trailer for their highly anticipated series Bridgerton.

The upcoming period drama will follow eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, Julie Andrews, Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh and Ruby Barker will all star in the eight-part series.

“All is fair in love and war,” a voice-over states at the beginning of the trailer.

“From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground,” Netflix revealed.

“At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

“A vastly intelligent girl with a sharp wit and kind heart, Penelope would prefer to quietly sway near the perimeter of any ballroom rather than take centre stage.”

“She’s been born into a family who will never truly understand her – as if dealing with the cutthroat, mean girls of 1813 Regency London weren’t enough.”

Bridgerton joins Netflix on December 25.