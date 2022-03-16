WATCH: Succession star Brian Cox recreates iconic Euphoria scene in hilarious sketch

Brian Cox has made us love him even more by recreating Sydney Sweeney’s infamous bathroom meltdown scene from Euphoria.

The Succession star filmed the hilarious sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live, which showed him dressed in a gingham shirt and cowboy hat, channeling Sydney’s character Cassie.

In the clip, the 75-year-old actor is digitally inserted into the girls’ bathroom with Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and Rue (Zendaya).

The re-created scene starts with Rue asking if Brian’s Cassie is starring in the school’s musical Oklahoma.

After the girls point out she looks like a “country music star”, Brian replies, “In a good way or a bad way?” before Maddy says, “B***h, you better be joking.”

After Kat asks if Cassie is OK, Brian then reenacts her dramatic (and imagined) speech, declaring, “I’m in love with Nate Jacobs and he’s in love with me, and don’t you f***ing give me that look Maddy because I didn’t f**k your boyfriend.”

“You two were broken up for three weeks and three days before we even had sex. So I didn’t betray you. Plus you two are terrible for each other and you know, you know I’m right. And you guys, you guys can judge me if you want but I do not care cause I have never, ever, ever been happier!”

The iconic scene is from the third episode of Euphoria’s second season, which came to an end on February 27.

The popular HBO drama has been renewed for two more seasons, but it’s unknown when the series will return.