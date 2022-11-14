WATCH: Stormzy fanboys over meeting Taylor Swift at the MTV EMAs

The MTV EMAs took place in Dussseldorf on Sunday night, with a host of famous faces in attendance.
Rapper Stormzy performed at the star-studded event, and took to his Instagram Stories to share some of the backstage action.
In one video, the 29-year-old said: “Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift! Man’s running around.”
@linkuptvofficial
#stormzy links up W/ #taylorswift out in Germany📍 🇩🇪 #fyp #linkuptv
In another clip, Stormzy told his fans: “Man’s gonna meet Taylor!”
He then shared a selfie of him with the Bejewelled singer, followed by a photo of him smiling with the caption: “So happy.”
Commenting on the snap of Taylor and Stormzy, one fan wrote: “This is the single greatest photograph in the history of the world.”
Another wrote: “So wholesome. So happy. We love a man who manifests his dreams 😂”
A third penned: “what is going on in the house of commons?”