WATCH: Stormzy fanboys over meeting Taylor Swift at the MTV EMAs

The MTV EMAs took place in Dussseldorf on Sunday night, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Rapper Stormzy performed at the star-studded event, and took to his Instagram Stories to share some of the backstage action.

In one video, the 29-year-old said: “Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift! Man’s running around.”

In another clip, Stormzy told his fans: “Man’s gonna meet Taylor!”

He then shared a selfie of him with the Bejewelled singer, followed by a photo of him smiling with the caption: “So happy.”

Commenting on the snap of Taylor and Stormzy, one fan wrote: “This is the single greatest photograph in the history of the world.”

Another wrote: “So wholesome. So happy. We love a man who manifests his dreams 😂”

A third penned: “what is going on in the house of commons?”