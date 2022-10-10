WATCH: Selena Gomez admits she’s ‘grateful to be alive’ in emotional trailer for her documentary

Selena Gomez has admitted she’s “grateful to be alive” in an emotional new trailer for her upcoming documentary.

The Apple TV+ film, titled ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’, will document the former Disney Channel star’s health struggles.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.”

“This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

In the opening of the trailer, the 30-year-old says: “Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Selena has been open about her health struggles in recent years, including her Lupus diagnosis and her battles with anxiety and depression.

She narrates: “Let me make a promise: I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” The singer says through tears: “My whole life, since I was kid, I’ve been working. I don’t wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good.” When asked what she feels like is stopping her most times, Selena responds: “That I’m not good enough. That’s something that I felt a lot of growing up.” She adds: “Clearly, I’m still here to use whatever I have to help someone else.” In an emotional speech later in the trailer, Selena says: “I am happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts. More than I have ever been.” Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me premieres on Apple TV+ on November 4.