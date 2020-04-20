Home LA Showbiz WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are couple GOALS – as they...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are couple GOALS – as they share hilarious video

These two are killing the Tik Tok game

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have proved they are couple goals, thanks to their latest video on social media.

Nicole, 41, posted a new video on Tik Tok of the pair dancing to The Pussycat Dolls’ hit song Buttons.

“Quarantine isn’t getting to us at all… something to make you laugh a little today 🤣☺️ #fliptheswitch #fyp,” she captioned the dance video.

The video began with Nicole and Thom performing a synchronized dance to the hit tune, with Nicole wearing a black bra along with leopard print leggings and Thom wearing a black vest and shorts.

Halfway through the song, the couple hilariously swapped outfits and continued the routine.

The 41-year-old also posted the sizzling video footage on Instagram and received many comments from her friends and fans.

“Hahahahhaa i can’t with you two,” fellow Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts commented.

“Omg this is so funny. How did Thom fit into your legging tho?” one follower added.

Nicole has been self-isolating with the 35-year-old since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced.

