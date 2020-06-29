WATCH: Netflix release trailer for Zac Efron’s new series

The docuseries will debut on the streaming service next month

Netflix have released the official trailer for the new documentary series Down To Earth with Zac Efron.

The show will follow the actor as he travels “around the world” and “searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

The High School Musical star travels alongside well-being expert Darin Olien on their adventures to London, Paris, Iceland, Puerto Rico, Lima, Sardina, Iquitos and Costa Rica.

“Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life,” Zac says, “We’re going to see some top eco innovators to see how change is an inside job. And we’re going to be eating really, really well.”

“We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power. Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it’s about time we all changed. It’s time to get down to earth.”

The feel-good documentary aims to find new perspectives on old problems in an attempt to learn how to live more sustainably.

The show will air on July 10th and you can watch the entire trailer here:

