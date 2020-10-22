WATCH: Netflix release trailer for star-studded musical featuring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman

Netflix have released the trailer for the star-studded musical The Prom, starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman will all take to the screen in this Ryan Murphy directed film.

The Tony-nominated musical tells the story of a lesbian high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom, with a group of middle-aged Broadway stars fighting against the injustice.

Netflix dropped the trailer today, giving us a taste of the feel-good, glitter-filled, A-list film.

The synopsis for the upcoming film reads: “Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

“Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

“When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift.

“But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

Ariana Grande was initially cast as the girlfriend of the lead character Emma Nolan, but due to scheduling conflicts with her Sweetener World Tour – the popstar was forced to drop out.

Filming commenced last December, but was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production resumed in July, with The Prom set for release on Netflix on December 11.