WATCH: Netflix release trailer for Christmas edition of popular baking competition

We can't wait to watch!

The trailer for Sugar Rush Christmas season 2 is here.

The popular baking series is back with a festive twist, following a host of talented bakers who compete to create the best Christmas treats.

Candace Nelson, Zumbo and Hunter March are back to pick the best bakers, and will be joined by a host of celebrity guest judges, including Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse.

From Christmas tree cakes to Nutcracker-inspired designs, these bakers pull out all the stops to create festive delights.

The new series joins Netflix on November 27, with season one available to watch now.

