WATCH: Netflix release the full trailer for George Clooney’s new film

Netflix have released the full trailer for George Clooney’s new flick.

The Midnight Sky tells the story of Augustine (played by George), a lonely scientist in the Arctic who believes he is the last man alive on Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe.

When he discovers a group of astronauts are trying to return home, Augustine risks his life as he sets out to try and stop them.

The 59-year-old revealed that he was hospitalised while preparing for the role, after dropping almost 2 stone in weight.

Speaking to The Mirror, George admitted: “I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself.”

The Midnight Sky joins Netflix on December 23.