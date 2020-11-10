WATCH: Netflix drop the trailer for The Princess Switch sequel

Netflix have dropped the trailer for The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again.

The sequel film sees Vanessa Hudgens reprise her roles as lookalikes Stacy and Margaret, with the new flick adding a third character for the actress to play.

The first movie followed baker Stacey and Lady Margaret Delacourt Duchess of Montenaro as they swapped lives for a couple of days.

In the latest instalment to the Christmas romantic-comedy, Margaret’s lookalike cousin Fiona shows up with her own agenda.

In the new film, Stacy is happily married to Prince Edward of Belgravia, with Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inheriting the throne to Montenaro.

According to the movie’s official synopsis, Stacy is determined to get Margaret and Kevin back together following a rough patch in their relationship, with the duo switching places once again.

However, Fiona intends on making a switch of her own, as she attempts to claim Margaret’s crown.

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again joins Netflix on November 19, with a host of other Christmas movies joining the platform in coming weeks.