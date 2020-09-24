WATCH: Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on America’s Got Talent

The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of the show

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the live final of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday night.

The Duchess of Sussex shocked viewers when she appeared on screen to deliver a special message to her favourite contestant, a singer named Archie Williams.

Meghan appeared on the show via video link, and told Archie that she and Prince Harry have been inspired by his story over the past few weeks.

During his first audition, Archie revealed that he spent 36 years in prison, after being wrongly convicted of rape and attempted murder at the age of 22.

Speaking from her living room, Meghan sweetly referenced the fact that Archie shares the same name as their one-year-old son.

She said: “Hi Archie! Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week, and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name!”

“So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do.”

“We’re in your corner, have a good night,” she added.

The 59-year-old went on to sing the Beatles hit Blackbird in the final, but sadly he lost out to spoken word artist Brandon Leake.

Meghan’s appearance on AGT comes just weeks after her and Prince Harry secured their spot in Hollywood by signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

