WATCH: Lady Gaga leads the way – as stars from all over the world take part in first international gig from home

WATCH: Lady Gaga leads the way – as stars from all over...

Stars from all over the globe took part in the first international gig from home, as One World Together At Home launched this weekend.

Led by Lady Gaga, big names took part, including performers like Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Taylor Swift. Lizzo, The Roling Stones, Liam Payne, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Sam Smith and more.

Plus there were special guest appearances from stars who introduced the A-list lineup, including David and Victoria Beckham and Michelle Obama who delivered a moving speech during the live programme.

The concert was dedicated to health workers battling to save lives on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga put the event together and kicked off the gig with a moving rendition of the Nat King Cole classic Smile.

“What I’d like to do tonight,” she told viewers, “is just to give you the permission to, for a moment – smile.”

Hosts on the night included Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, who also hosted from their homes.

Take a look at some of the incredible performances below:

Lady Gaga

Billie Eilish

Elton John

Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello

Taylor Swift

John Legend & Sam Smith

