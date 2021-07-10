WATCH: Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi adorably interrupts interview to steal candy

This is too cute!

Kylie Jenner has released a new series on YouTube, to mark the relaunch of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Part 1 of the docu-series features interviews with the 23-year-old about starting her company, and Stormi made a cameo too.

At the start of the video, Kylie tells her 3-year-old daughter: “I’m gonna start my interview, and then when I’m done we can go home. Okay?”

In another scene, Stormi walks into the room and says “Mommy!” before hopping on her mother’s lap.

The toddler then jumped off Kylie’s lap, and grabbed some pink Starbursts from a bowl.

After realising Stormi just wanted to steal some candy, Kylie said: “Get outta here!”

Stormi then comes back for more, and Kylie tells the camera: “She’s so mischievous.”

The makeup mogul shares Stormi with her on-off beau Travis Scott.

The couple split in October 2019, but they’ve since reunited.