WATCH: Kylie Jenner does Caitlyn Jenner’s makeup for the first time

Caitlyn Jenner has uploaded a video of her daughter Kylie doing her makeup for the first time.

The 71-year-old opened up about how she feels that her children still call her “dad” despite transitioning in 2015 in the 16-minute video.

As she prepared to do her father’s makeup, Kylie said: “We’ve been talking about this for forever. We saved this special moment for you guys because this is going to be the first time that I ever do my dad’s makeup.”

Later on in the video, the beauty mogul explained: “Sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I still call you dad.”

“I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were OK with us still calling you dad,” the reality star said, before asking, “How do you feel about that now?”

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, admitted it “was one of the best decisions” she ever made.

“And sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody’s got an opinion, and on and on and on,” the former Olympian explained.

“But I really felt from the beginning that I got to do it my way that works for me, and everybody out there has to do it their way, which works for them.”

“Some people say ‘Oh, you’re the mother.’ No I’m not. I’m the dad, and I’ve been the dad the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die, or I die.”

“You always say, ‘My dad, she…’ And that’s tough to kind of change the pronouns…And you guys are so good at saying [it correctly],” she praised her daughter.

The news comes after Caitlyn revealed why she’s “a lot closer” to Kylie than to Kendall.

The TV personality shares her two daughters with ex-wife Kris Jenner, who she was married to for 23 years before splitting in 2013.

Caitlyn opened up about her relationship with her kids on an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast last month.

“Kendall and I have a lot in common. She’s very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well. But… Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing.”

“Kylie, you know, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house. Once every two weeks I go over there and she always has these great meals prepared.”

“[It’s just] Sophia [Hutchins], Kylie, and myself, and just three of us, nobody around… [we] talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that.

“And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer,” Caitlyn admitted.

The New York native added that Kendall was “a little more secretive” than Kylie, who she described as an “open book”.

“We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out,” Caitlyn said of model Kendall.