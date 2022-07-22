WATCH: Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson join in viral ‘tortilla challenge’ with hilarious video

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have taken part in the viral “tortilla challenge” with a hilarious new video.

The TikTok trend, which has gone viral, sees participants fill their mouths with water, and slap each other with tortilla wraps.

The slapping continues until one of them breaks down in laughter, spitting the water everywhere – resulting in a win for the other.

The comedy duo, who are currently promoting their new film ‘DC Super-Pets’ took part in the hilarious challenge on Thursday.

The video, posted on The Rock’s TikTok account has amassed 66.7 million views, and 13.8 million likes so far.

The former professional wrestler captioned the post, “You can tell [Kevin] has been waiting to slap the s**t out of me with no consequences 👋🏾 😂😂.”

Before the challenge starts, Kevin says to the camera “This will be the funniest thing…”

Watch the hilarious video here: