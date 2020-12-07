WATCH: Katy Perry shows off her post-baby body in hilarious video

Katy Perry has shown off her post-baby body in a hilarious new video.
The singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child back in August, a daughter called Daisy Dove.
Proving that she is the ultimate cool mom, the 36-year-old shared a now-viral video to TikTok, where she strutted confidently towards the camera.
“What makes a woman,” she wrote, adding the words: “Power, attitude, style, confidence, sex”, before lifting up her jacket and zooming in on her Spanx shapewear.
@katyperry##whatmakesawoman ##foryou 🙃
♬ Whatever Lola Wants – Abbe Lane & Tito Puente And His Orchestra
Fans took to the comment section to compliment the star on her stunning look, with one writing: “Daisy Dove’s mother is so HOT!”
A second fan commented: “Okay but everyone’s ignoring the fact she just had a baby and looks freaking amazing!!!”
“That’s a real Momma for you,” a third penned, adding: “Congrats!!!”
Katy and Orlando shared the news of Daisy’s birth with UNICEF, the organisation they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they wrote at the time.
Katy and Orlando broke up in February 2017, before they reconciled in April the following year, and became engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.