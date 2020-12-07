WATCH: Katy Perry shows off her post-baby body in hilarious video

The singer welcomed her first child back in August

Katy Perry has shown off her post-baby body in a hilarious new video.

The singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child back in August, a daughter called Daisy Dove.

Proving that she is the ultimate cool mom, the 36-year-old shared a now-viral video to TikTok, where she strutted confidently towards the camera.

“What makes a woman,” she wrote, adding the words: “Power, attitude, style, confidence, sex”, before lifting up her jacket and zooming in on her Spanx shapewear.

Fans took to the comment section to compliment the star on her stunning look, with one writing: “Daisy Dove’s mother is so HOT!”

A second fan commented: “Okay but everyone’s ignoring the fact she just had a baby and looks freaking amazing!!!”

“That’s a real Momma for you,” a third penned, adding: “Congrats!!!”

Katy and Orlando shared the news of Daisy’s birth with UNICEF, the organisation they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for.