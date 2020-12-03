Justin and Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson were just some of the stars pranked

WATCH: Kardashian-Jenner family prank a host of famous friends in hilarious video

The Kardashian-Jenner family have pranked a host of their famous friends in a hilarious video.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian joined forces with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for a now-viral video, which has over 3.9million likes on Kylie’s TikTok account.

The family sat together as they FaceTimed some well-known faces, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.

When the celebs answered the call, the reality star family stared back with blank facial expressions and stayed silent, leaving their friends very confused.

Tristan Thompson, who recently rekindled his romance with Khloe, greeted the family with a smile, before quipping: “What the…”

Justin Bieber answered the call saying, “Hey guys,” before asking: “What is happening?”

Travis Scott, who shares two-year-old Stormi with Kylie, asked: “What’s going on?”, while TikTok star Addison Rae looked baffled and said: “Hi?”

Hailey Bieber looked puzzled at her screen, before saying: “Hello?” while Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou burst out laughing.

Sharing the video, Kylie wrote: “this was fun lol”, with her sister Khloe wrote: “When the squad is deep.”

Hailey commented on the video: “Lmfaoooo I was shook”, while close family friend Fai Khadra added: “Lolllll I was so confused!!!”