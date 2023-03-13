WATCH: John Travolta breaks down in tears as he pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the 2023 Oscars

John Travolta broke down in tears as he paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the 2023 Oscars.

The Australian actress and singer, who was best known for her role as Sandy in Grease, sadly passed away last August at the age of 73.

Taking to the stage at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, the late singer’s co-star and longtime friend John introduced the Oscars In Memoriam.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John at the Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills in April 1978. pic.twitter.com/RmenraKwQZ — Jupiter Spurlock (@JupiterSpurlock) March 11, 2023

John began: “In this industry, we have the rare luxury of doing what we want for a living and sometimes we get to do it with people that we come to love.”

“Since tonight is a celebration of the work and accomplishments of our community this past year, it is only fitting that we celebrate those we lost, who dedicated their lives to their craft both in front of and behind the camera.”

“Through their immeasurable contributions each of them left an individual mark that shared and informed us,” he continued as he held back tears.

In a touching tribute to his late friend and co-star Olivia, the Grease actor sweetly added: “They touched our hearts, they made us smile and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

