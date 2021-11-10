WATCH: Jamie Dornan shows off his impressive singing skills at the LA premiere of his new film

Ad
Jamie Dornan surprised fans with an incredible performance of ‘Everlasting Love’ at the LA premiere of his new film ‘Belfast’.

On Monday night, the Irish actor showed off his impressive singing skills during the movie’s post-premiere reception at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The 39-year-old sings the Love Affair song in the semi-autobiographical film, which is set in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench also star in the flick, which is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory.

At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.

Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

Belfast hits cinemas across Ireland on November 12. Check out the trailer below:

