This is sure to get you in the festive spirit!

A host of A-list celebs have performed some Christmas classics for a festive Disney sing-along special.

‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’ aired on ABC last night, and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Michael Bublé, Katy Perry, BTS, and P!nk were just some of the stand-out performances on the night, getting viewers into the Christmas spirit.

Take a look at the best moments from the festive special:

Michael Bublé – ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Katy Perry – ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’

BTS – ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’

P!nk and her daughter Willow – ‘The Christmas Song’

Andrea Bocelli – ‘Silent Night’

Chloe x Halle – ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman?’