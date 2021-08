The modern remake of the beloved fairytale is coming to Amazon Prime Video next month

WATCH: Camila Cabello transforms into Cinderella in trailer for live-action film

The trailer for the new live-action Cinderella film has been released.

Camila Cabello will star as the princess in this modern remake of the beloved classic fairytale, which is coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

The star-studded cast includes Idina Menzel as the stepmother, Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, and Nicholas Galitzine as the Prince.

Minnie Driver, James Corden and Pierce Brosnan also star in the film.

Check out the trailer below: