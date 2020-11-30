WATCH: Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more stars appear in Mariah Carey’s Christmas special trailer

Some festive cheer is coming our way this week

WATCH: Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more stars appear in Mariah Carey’s...

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more famous faces have appeared in the trailer for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

The singer will be joined by a host of stars for the upcoming Apple TV+ holiday special, including Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish.

The trailer for the highly anticipated show dropped over the weekend, with Mariah’s hit track ‘All I Want For Christmas’ playing in the background.

Mariah will also be joined by Billy Eichner, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, as well as her nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The official summary of the special reads: “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey.

“Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”