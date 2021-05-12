WATCH: Adam Sandler reunites with hostess who turned him away from restaurant

Adam Sandler has reunited with the hostess who turned him away from restaurant.

Last month, Dayanna Rodas took to TikTok to share a clip of CCTV footage of the Hollywood actor entering an iHop restaurant with his daughter.

The 17-year-old admitted she didn’t recognise the star, who was wearing a face mask, and told him that there was a 30-minute wait for a table.