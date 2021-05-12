WATCH: Adam Sandler reunites with hostess who turned him away from restaurant

Adam Sandler has reunited with the hostess who turned him away from restaurant.
Last month, Dayanna Rodas took to TikTok to share a clip of CCTV footage of the Hollywood actor entering an iHop restaurant with his daughter.
The 17-year-old admitted she didn’t recognise the star, who was wearing a face mask, and told him that there was a 30-minute wait for a table.
Adam then left the restaurant before the hostess realised who he was, with the video of the incident going viral.
Wearing the clown filter on her face, Dayanna captioned the post: “Not realising its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for iHop.”
@dayanna.rodasPleaseee come back #comedy #fyp #foryou #viral #adamsandler♬ Be A Clown – ָ࣪ ۰♥︎ Osuna ࣪𖥔꒷
Adam reacted to the viral video earlier this month, tweeting: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”
Sharing an update on Tuesday, Dayanna uploaded a new video of Adam returning to the restaurant, where he posed in face masks alongside the staff.
The actor was granted his request – an all-you-can-eat deal on milkshakes.
She captioned the post: “Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!” while Adam tweeted: “Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday.”
@dayanna.rodasCouldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler! ##fyp ##ihop ##milkshakemonday ##adamsandler ##awesome ##viral♬ Best Day Of My Life – American Authors
Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday pic.twitter.com/SsTEK0W0XK
