Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd welcomes her second child

Former Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd has welcomed her second child with her fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen.

The 27-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday.

Sharing a carousel of snaps of her newborn, she simply captioned the post: “June van Leeuwen 11-11-’22 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd)

Romee announced her pregnancy back in May.

The 26-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram, two years after welcoming the couple’s first child – a daughter named Mint.

Alongside a sweet family photo, the former Victoria’s Secret model wrote: “Soon we will be a family of 4, can’t wait 🥹🤍” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) The former Victoria’s Secret model also took to her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side photos of her baby announcement with daughter Mint from 2020 alongside the photos of her baby announcement with June. Romee and Lauren got engaged back in January, after 12 years of dating. Lauren popped the question while on The Swiss Alps, with Romee sharing the news on Instagram. “I said YES 💍❤️,” she captioned the post.