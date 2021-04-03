Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler announces she’s expecting her first child

The 28-year-old debuted her baby bump in stunning black-and-white photos

Georgia Fowler has announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared the news with her 1.2million Instagram followers, sharing stunning black-and-white photos of her baby bump.

The 28-year-old wrote: “It’s been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it’s pretty hard to hide. Nathan and I couldn’t be happier to share our exciting news with you.”

“We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together. The best is yet to come. 🤍”

The New Zealand native added: “There’s more than hot cross buns in here! We’re so excited to share what we’ve been cooking up 🐇🤍👶🏽”

Georgia’s boyfriend Nathan also shared the news on his Instagram account, revealing the couple are expecting a baby girl.

He wrote: “Beyond excited to welcome a little princess into the world with my superwoman.”

