Home LA Showbiz Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler announces she’s expecting her first child

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler announces she’s expecting her first child

The 28-year-old debuted her baby bump in stunning black-and-white photos

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Georgia Fowler has announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared the news with her 1.2million Instagram followers, sharing stunning black-and-white photos of her baby bump.

The 28-year-old wrote: “It’s been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it’s pretty hard to hide. Nathan and I couldn’t be happier to share our exciting news with you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler)

“We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together. The best is yet to come. 🤍”

The New Zealand native added: “There’s more than hot cross buns in here! We’re so excited to share what we’ve been cooking up 🐇🤍👶🏽”

Georgia’s boyfriend Nathan also shared the news on his Instagram account, revealing the couple are expecting a baby girl.

He wrote: “Beyond excited to welcome a little princess into the world with my superwoman.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler)

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR