Victoria Monét announces the birth of her first child

Victoria Monét has announced the birth of her first child.

The songstress welcomed a baby girl, named Hazel, with her boyfriend John Gaines last Sunday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 27-year-old posted a photo of her newborn daughter clutching one of her fingers.

She captioned the post: “Hazel Monét Gaines. 2/21/21. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!”

The new mother added, “✨ Welcome to the world ✨.”

Victoria’s boyfriend John also shared the same photo, and wrote: “I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for #girldad.”

The singer-songwriter announced her pregnancy back in December, by debuting her baby bump on Instagram.

At the time, Victoria told fans: “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen… Mom.”

“Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power.”

“Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work.”

“This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”

Victoria added: “I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always.”