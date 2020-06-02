Vanessa Bryant shows murals of Kobe and Gigi remain intact – amid protests in Los Angeles

The father and daughter died in a helicopter crash back in January

Vanessa Bryant has revealed the murals of her late husband Kobe and her daughter Gigi remain untarnished – amid protests in Los Angeles.

Across the US, protests have broken out over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes last Monday in Minneapolis.

The protests have caused a lot of destruction in downtown LA, but thankfully murals of Kobe and Gigi have remained untouched amid the chaos.

Vanessa shared the news on Instagram, by posting photos of the stunning artwork.

One mural shows the basketball player embracing Gigi, after he won a championship.

“Kobe and Gigi untouched. LA,” she captioned the post, alongside two heart emojis.

Another picture showed a smaller mural of Vanessa’s late daughter on Kobe’s shoulders.

“Kobe and Gigi mural saved, LA,” she wrote on the image.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26 – which also claimed the lives of Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter’s pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

The group were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when the helicopter crashed in the Calabasas area of California.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.