Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoo tribute to her late daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has revealed a tattoo tribute to her late daughter Gianna.

On January 26th last year, former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Vanessa shared a snap of her new ink dedicated to Gigi, who was nicknamed ‘Mambacita’.

The tattoo, located on her arm, features a heart to dot the “i” and a butterfly at the end of the final “a.”

Vanessa captioned the post: “Mambacita ❤️🦋 #Gianna #Gigi #2.”

Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot in 2001, after meeting on the set of a music video in 1999.

As well as Gianna, the couple shared 18-year-old Natalia, 4-year-old Bianka and 1-year-old Capri, who they welcomed just months before Kobe’s tragic death.